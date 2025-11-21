Seeds Investor LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF $VOTE

Seeds Investor LLC lowered its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $317,000.

VOTE opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

