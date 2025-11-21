Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Critical Review

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) and Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sodexo has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Sodexo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $729.76 million 4.06 $77.05 million $2.23 35.19 Sodexo $26.49 billion 0.29 $764.85 million N/A N/A

Sodexo has higher revenue and earnings than SPS Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Sodexo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.79% 12.10% 10.08% Sodexo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sodexo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SPS Commerce and Sodexo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 1 8 2 1 2.25 Sodexo 2 7 0 0 1.78

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $106.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.09%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Sodexo.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Sodexo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Sodexo

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo S.A. provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions. In addition, it offers facility management services, including technical service management, assets management, building maintenance, access control, deep cleaning, energy management, space planning, project management, front-of-house services, grounds maintenance, waste management, HVAC systems, mail management, commercial cleaning, workspace management, and pest control. services. The company was formerly known as Sodexho Alliance and changed its name to Sodexo S.A. in 2008. Sodexo S.A. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.