Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0593 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Ardor has a market cap of $59.25 million and $6.18 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00015716 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00005145 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003105 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000555 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
