California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.3333.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCAL shares. Zacks Research upgraded California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on California BanCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens raised California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of BCAL stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 26,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in California BanCorp by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 143.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in California BanCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in California BanCorp by 124.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

