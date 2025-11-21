Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,829 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $123,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.82.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
