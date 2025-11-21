ResMed Inc. $RMD Stake Cut by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $243.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut ResMed from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $504,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,110 shares in the company, valued at $16,663,025.50. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,607 shares of company stock worth $4,919,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

