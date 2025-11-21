Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $60,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,854.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,899.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,230.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,364.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

