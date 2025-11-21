Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,109.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, CEO Paul Sternlieb sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,048. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAC stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.74. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

