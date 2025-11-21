Prudential PLC Has $7 Million Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $146.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.06. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $160.37.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

