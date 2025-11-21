Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stake Raised by Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 10.9% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $83.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,750 shares of company stock valued at $55,682,535. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

