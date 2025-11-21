Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 6,310 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,989 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,268,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,901,000 after purchasing an additional 182,584 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,945,000 after purchasing an additional 404,499 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,910,000 after buying an additional 2,585,828 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

