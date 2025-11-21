Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 219 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 128.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 155,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $273.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.88 and a 200-day moving average of $262.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $417.86. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $305.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.19.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total transaction of $398,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,575.76. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,157. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

