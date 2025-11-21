Belden Inc $BDC Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 977,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,507 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $113,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 277,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Belden by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 821,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after buying an additional 125,722 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $6,110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. Belden Inc has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.61 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Benchmark boosted their target price on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

