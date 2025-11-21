Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 176,530 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,530 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.56% of Nextpower worth $125,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 703.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nextpower by 1,737.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Nextpower by 796.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nextpower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Nextpower from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nextpower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nextpower from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextpower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.31. Nextpower Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $112.74.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,039,228.96. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $5,970,201. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

