FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $4,091,535.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,563,433.22. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock valued at $171,817,820. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vistra Trading Down 3.0%
Shares of Vistra stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
