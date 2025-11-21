FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $4,091,535.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,563,433.22. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock valued at $171,817,820. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.