Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

MSFT opened at $478.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.64 and its 200-day moving average is $498.12. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 8,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $2,497,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,822,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

