117,785 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Zeta Global by 963.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Zeta Global Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -135.65 and a beta of 1.27. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

