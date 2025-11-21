Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $864,504. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,298,064 shares of company stock valued at $138,050,080 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

