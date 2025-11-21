Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 217,123 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 217,123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $148,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

