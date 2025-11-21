Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

