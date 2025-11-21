Financial Review: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) & Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and Standard BioTools”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.97 billion 14.97 $714.14 million $4.87 55.65 Standard BioTools $169.74 million 2.90 -$138.88 million ($0.34) -3.76

Analyst Ratings

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Veeva Systems and Standard BioTools, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 2 8 17 0 2.56 Standard BioTools 1 3 0 0 1.75

Veeva Systems currently has a consensus price target of $307.28, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Standard BioTools has a consensus price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Risk and Volatility

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Standard BioTools shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Standard BioTools shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 27.29% 13.72% 11.23% Standard BioTools -69.08% -20.23% -15.32%

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Standard BioTools on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument. It also provides genomics, such as X9 Real-Time PCR System, a real-time PCR analytical instrument including pre-processing steps for microfluidics-based workflows using (integrated fluidic circuit) IFCs; and IFC Controllers, a controller which is designed to work with IFC formats. In addition, the company offers analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system, a real-time PCR analytical instrument for microfluidics-based workflows using prepared IFCs. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

