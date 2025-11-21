Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $241.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.