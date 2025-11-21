Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 26,292 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 199,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.