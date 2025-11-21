Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 568.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,220 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summer Road LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 24.03%.The business had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cormark lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

