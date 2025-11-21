Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,139 shares during the period. Uranium Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 41.0% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,809,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 526,028 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.40. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

