Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.60. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,315. This represents a 40.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $3,632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,281.25. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,807 shares of company stock worth $16,760,813. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

