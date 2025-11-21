iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB is Seeds Investor LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.4% of Seeds Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 890,804 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,088,000 after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

