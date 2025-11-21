Seeds Investor LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF $DFSB

Seeds Investor LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Seeds Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,098,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,321,000. Passive Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,387,000. Blue Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 334,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,040,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DFSB opened at $52.38 on Friday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

