Seeds Investor LLC Sells 81,969 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Seeds Investor LLC lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,969 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Seeds Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 282,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 284,775 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 79,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 527,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.