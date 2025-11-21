Seeds Investor LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF $JMSI

Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Seeds Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMSI opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

