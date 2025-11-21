Seeds Investor LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,515,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 911,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 110,322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

