Seeds Investor LLC Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Seeds Investor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.1%

CBRE stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.52.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

