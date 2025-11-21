Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Issues Earnings Results

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($1.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 399.74%.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of XELB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

