Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.297-0.363 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.88 and a beta of 1.64. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $52.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after buying an additional 561,571 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 171,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

