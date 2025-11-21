Seeds Investor LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $IQSM

Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.21. NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

About NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The Iq Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (IQSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks that meet environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. IQSM was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

