Seeds Investor LLC Sells 324 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Seeds Investor LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $379.00 target price on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $430.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $332.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.13. The firm has a market cap of $330.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

