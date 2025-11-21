Seeds Investor LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $68.26.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3174 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

