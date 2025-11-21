Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 15,569 Shares of OP Bancorp $OPBK

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPBK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OP Bancorp by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,299 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 45.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 35,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 124.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of OP Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of OP Bancorp from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OP Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

OPBK stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.25 million. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

