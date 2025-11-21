Cadence Bank $CADE Stock Holdings Boosted by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 297.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,188 shares during the period. Cadence Bank makes up approximately 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 107.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,061 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.7%

CADE stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $517.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.