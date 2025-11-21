TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.