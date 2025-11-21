Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $183.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

