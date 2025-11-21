Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,400 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp makes up about 1.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 215,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 72,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $29.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

