Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys 25,100 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 2.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.The company had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,388.36. The trade was a 17.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

