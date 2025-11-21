NFP Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.02 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.