Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 3.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

