Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises about 4.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,574,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 15,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,606,393.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,098,165.69. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,488. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

