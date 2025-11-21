Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,790 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,003,000 after purchasing an additional 493,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,576,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000,000 after buying an additional 953,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Edison International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Edison International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,599,000 after acquiring an additional 562,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

