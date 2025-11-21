GDS Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,084 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $299,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,833 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,940,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 71.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,999,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,434,000 after acquiring an additional 835,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,297,000 after acquiring an additional 709,948 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $284.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.32. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.