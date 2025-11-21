Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.77 and last traded at GBX 3.77. Approximately 187,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 247,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £8.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

