Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Arete

Arete upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 62,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $524,319.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,030,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,272,710.34. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $105,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 466,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,469.02. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,458,628 shares of company stock valued at $11,686,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,208,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,757 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,841 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 949,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

